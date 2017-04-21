Southern Weekend show to feature Louisville on Sunday, Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The nationally-broadcast TV show "Southern Weekend" will feature Louisville in its next episode.

The program will air on WAVE 3 News on Sunday at noon and next Friday at 3 p.m.

"Southern Weekend" host Molly McKinney, whose parents are from Kentucky, will take viewers on a tour of several attractions and sample some of the local flavor. Her stops include the interactive Kentucky Derby Museum, the Muhammad Ali Center, Joe Ley’s unique and enormous antique shop, Joella’s Hot Chicken, a tour of Louisville Mega Cavern and a visit to Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen to learn how to mix an Old Fashioned.

The program has visited Louisville before, featuring NuLu, Copper and Kings Distillery, Blue Dog Bakery, Proof on Main and Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory to name a few.

"My mom is from Louisville, and though I have been a few times, it wasn't really until traveling with 'The Southern Weekend' film crew that I was able to have some time to really explore this town," McKinney said. "And man was I impressed! I don't know what I was expecting, but it wasn't this. This city is awesome. I'd highly recommend spending time in Louisville."

Along with WAVE 3 News, The Southern Weekend is a member of the Raycom Media family. The Southern Weekend celebrates food, travel and lifestyle in southern cities.

Unique content is also available at TheSouthernWeekend.com and on The Southern Weekend mobile apps available for iPhone and Android devices.

