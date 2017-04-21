Southern Weekend show to feature Louisville on WAVE 3 News

The program will air on WAVE 3 News on Sunday at noon and next Friday at 3 p.m.More >>
The program will air on WAVE 3 News on Sunday at noon and next Friday at 3 p.m.More >>
Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.More >>
Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
The Scholarship Brunch and Fashion Show is Sunday, April 30th at the Olmsted in Louisville.More >>
The Scholarship Brunch and Fashion Show is Sunday, April 30th at the Olmsted in Louisville.More >>
Investigators said they believe the woman was walking home from a convenience store.More >>
Investigators said they believe the woman was walking home from a convenience store.More >>