Louisville Fire Department graduates newest class

Dozens of new firefighters are ready to take the heat on the streets of Louisville.More >>
Dozens of new firefighters are ready to take the heat on the streets of Louisville.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
The Jeffersonville riverfront is getting ready for whatever the weather will bring for this year's Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
The Jeffersonville riverfront is getting ready for whatever the weather will bring for this year's Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
The program will air on WAVE 3 News on Sunday at noon and next Friday at 3 p.m.More >>
The program will air on WAVE 3 News on Sunday at noon and next Friday at 3 p.m.More >>
Four people were suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Smoketown Thursday night.More >>
Four people were suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Smoketown Thursday night.More >>