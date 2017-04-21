Louisville Fire Department graduates newest class

Dozens of new firefighters are ready to take the heat on the streets of Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of new firefighters are ready to take the heat on the streets of Louisville.

Recruit class 184 for the Louisville Fire Department graduated this afternoon.

Mayor Greg Fischer was in attendance and spoke at the graduation. In his speech, the mayor focused on what makes being a firefighter so unique.

"Long training like this reveals what your character is, and you can't fake courage," Fischer said. "You can't fake compassion, professionalism that's required to be a firefighter."

47 men and women were in today's graduating class.

