Zambelli prepares for Thunder 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They are the main attraction at Thunder over Louisville, the fireworks.

It is one of the largest fireworks shows in North America.

Zambelli has designed the Thunder fireworks show for the last 27 years.

Producers send them the soundtrack, then the designers go to work.

"I've tried to incorporate some new and different colors," Michael Richards of Zambelli said. We're gonna do some pinks and oranges and blues that we haven't used very much in the past, so it should look quite different from prior thunders."

The fireworks launch of barges and the Second Street Bridge.

This year's show is 28 minutes long.

You will see crowd favorites like the waterfall, and Zambelli is promising a finale that'll rock your world.

