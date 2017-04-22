Blake Griffin leaves Game 3 with bruised right big toe

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin arrives for Game 3 of the NBA basketball team's first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

By KAREEM COPELANDAP Sports Writer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Clippers forward Blake Griffin has left Game 3 against the Jazz with a bruised right big toe and will not return.

The five-time All-Star left the game with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter after landing awkwardly following a transition layup. He had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

Griffin had X-rays at the arena that were negative and the Clippers planned to re-evaluate him later Friday night. He averaged 25 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists in the first two games of the series.

Marreese Speights started the second half in Griffin's place.

The first-round series was already affected by injury after Jazz center Rudy Gobert, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, went down 17 seconds into Game 1 with a hyperextended left knee and bone contusion.

