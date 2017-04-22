Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

CUBS-REDS

Rizzo's HR rallies Cubs to 6-5 win over Reds in 11 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) - Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Chicago stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before breaking through in the ninth against Michael Lorenzen. Miguel Montero singled, Kyle Schwarber doubled, and Rizzo hit the Cubs' third homer of the game.

Bryant's sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances.

ROCKETS-THUNDER

Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Rockets 115-113

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Russell Westbrook scored 32 points in a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Houston Rockets 115-113 on Friday night to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

James Harden scored 44 points for Houston, but he missed a 3-pointer that could have won the game just before time expired.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his second straight triple-double and the seventh playoff triple-double of his career. Taj Gibson added 20 points and Andre Roberson and Victor Oladipo each scored 12 for the Thunder, who shot 55 percent from the field.

The Thunder blew a double-digit lead in the second half of Game 2, and barely hung on this time. Lou Williams scored 22 points and Ryan Anderson added 18 for the Rockets.

TENNESSEE-MIDDLETON TRANSFER

Alexa Middleton leaves Lady Vols, intends to transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Alexa Middleton has left Tennessee's program and intends to transfer.

Lady Volunteers coach Holly Warlick said Friday that Middleton is "a great young lady who felt like she needed a change, and we will do our best to help her find that opportunity."

The 5-foot-9 guard from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will complete her spring semester at Tennessee.

Middleton made 13 starts as a junior this past season and averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 25.5 minutes. Middleton also had a team-high 42 3-pointers.

In a statement from the school, Middleton thanked Tennessee's coaching staff as well as her teammates and the Lady Vols fans.

Middleton said that "I just felt I needed to go somewhere to reach the goals I have set."

NASCAR-QUALIFYING

Larson starts on pole with Bristol qualifying rained out

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Larson will start on the pole on points because rain washed out qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson won at Fontana from the pole in the Number 42 Chevrolet and started first a week later at Martinsville. He has five top-two finishes in just seven NASCAR races this season.

Chase Elliott joins Larson on the front row of Sunday's race. Martin Truex Junior, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano round out the top five.

The Cup series returns after its first off week of the season.

NASCAR scrapped qualifying Friday because of the rain that hit that track and could be a problem all weekend. The field is set by owner points.

