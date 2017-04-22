Supply ship named for John Glenn arrives at space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A supply ship bearing John Glenn's name arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday.
Astronauts used the station's big robot arm to grab the capsule, as the craft flew 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Germany.
NASA's commercial shipper, Orbital ATK, named the spacecraft the S.S. John Glenn in honor of the first American to orbit Earth. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday with nearly 7,700 pounds of food, experiments and other goods.
Glenn died in December at age 95 and was buried earlier this month at Arlington National Cemetery. His widow, Annie, granted permission for Orbital ATK to use his name for the Cygnus spacecraft. The company, in fact, sent up some memorabilia for the Glenn family.
Glenn made history in 1962 when he soared into orbit aboard Friendship 7, his one-man Mercury capsule. He returned to space in 1998 aboard shuttle Discovery, at age 77, right before station construction began in orbit.
Space station commander Peggy Whitson - who on Monday will set a U.S. record for most accumulated time in orbit - notified Mission Control when S.S. John Glenn was captured.
"We're very proud to welcome on board the S.S. John Glenn," said French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who took part in the operation. The contents "will be put to good use to continue our mission of research, exploration and discovery."
Whitson and Pesquet have been living on the space station since November, along with a Russian. They were joined by another American and Russian on Thursday.
Whitson is making her third space station flight. Early Monday, she will surpass the 534-day, two-hour-and-change mark set by astronaut Jeffrey Williams last year. President Donald Trump will call her from the Oval Office to offer congratulations.
The S.S. John Glenn, meanwhile, will remain at the orbiting outpost until July, when it is let go to burn up in the atmosphere.
___
Online:
NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html
Orbital ATK: https://www.orbitalatk.com/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>