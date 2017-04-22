Pre-Derby fashion show brings style and philanthropy together

The Scholarship Brunch and Fashion Show is Sunday, April 30th at the Olmsted in Louisville. (Source: All is Fair in Love and Fashion)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Haven't found your Oaks or Derby outfit yet? An upcoming event will get you all styled up while also helping young women in our community.

It's the second year for the Pre-Derby Scholarship Brunch and Fashion Show. The event is presented by local designer RaeShanda Johnson of All is Fair in Love and Fashion.



Johnson holds many titles. She is the former Ms. Kentucky Plus America 2014, she served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from Kentucky State University; but her most important title, mother.

She came to Louisville in 2011 with no money, she was homeless and a divorced mother of four. She said her life changed after she created a dream board depicting the life she wanted and started a Facebook fashion page. After a follower suggested she open an online boutique, Johnson said her dream became a reality. She made it her mission to give back.

She knows the struggles young mothers face. She herself became a mother at the age of 13.

Money raised from the fashion show and brunch will go towards 3 scholarships to students from the JCPS TAPP program. The program helps pregnant and parenting young women complete their high school education.

Johnson said she wants young women to know she has been in their shoes.

"It's a glimmer of hope," Johnson said. "I'm all about the Mayor's pillars in the community but, one that is close to me is compassion. Just to let them know that other people care. I've been there. There is nothing that I saw I would be a six-figure woman having a daughter so young. I just wanted to give back once I got my legs."

The Scholarship Brunch and Fashion Show is Sunday, April 30th at the Olmsted in Louisville from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

For ticket information click here.



