Woman killed in hit and run - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Woman killed in hit and run, LMPD searching for driver

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One woman was struck and killed early Saturday morning (Source: WAVE 3 News) One woman was struck and killed early Saturday morning (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning. 

LMPD confirmed that officers were sent to East Indian Trail and Ironwood shortly before 5:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck. 

They arrived to find the body of a black female in her mid-30s that had been hit by a vehicle traveling west on Indian Trail. 

Investigators said they believe the woman was walking home from a convenience store. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Smoketown neighbors after 4 shot on their porch: 'We need some help'
Louisville brothers charged again in 2016 shooting of mail carrier
Louisville man charged with human trafficking

The driver did not stop at the scene, police said. 

A vehicle description has not been released. 

Anyone with information may call the Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly