Woman killed in hit and run, LMPD searching for driver

One woman was struck and killed early Saturday morning (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning.

LMPD confirmed that officers were sent to East Indian Trail and Ironwood shortly before 5:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck.

They arrived to find the body of a black female in her mid-30s that had been hit by a vehicle traveling west on Indian Trail.

Investigators said they believe the woman was walking home from a convenience store.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not stop at the scene, police said.

A vehicle description has not been released.

Anyone with information may call the Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.

