Traffic resumes on I-24 in McCracken Co., KY after semi crash causes lane reduction

Normal traffic has resumed on a portion of Interstate 24 eastbound between Exit 7 and Exit 11.
The portion of the road had been reduced to one lane to facilitate the removal of a semi-truck that ran off the road at the 9.5 mile marker.
Officials have not released information about the cause of the crash or any injuries.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.