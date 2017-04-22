Traffic resumes on I-24 in McCracken Co., KY after semi crash ca - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Traffic resumes on I-24 in McCracken Co., KY after semi crash causes lane reduction

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Normal traffic has resumed on a portion of Interstate 24 eastbound between Exit 7 and Exit 11.

The portion of the road had been reduced to one lane to facilitate the removal of a semi-truck that ran off the road at the 9.5 mile marker.

Officials have not released information about the cause of the crash or any injuries.

