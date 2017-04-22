6 vehicle crash shuts down I-71S ramp to Watterson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of the I-71 south ramp to the Watterson have been blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Per Trimarc, as of 10:41 a.m., all lanes on the ramp to I-264 were blocked after a 6 vehicle crash.

Officials said they expect the wreck to be cleared in an hour.

No injuries were reported, MetroSafe confirmed

