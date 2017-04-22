VIDEO: American Airlines employee, passenger have heated confrontation

A passenger and airline employee get into a heated argument. (Source: Facebook via CNN)

(CNN) - Another uproar on an airplane has resulted in a confrontation between an American Airlines employee and a passenger.

Video posted to Facebook shows a woman with children crying after a dispute with airline employees over a stroller.

On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."

The employee is alleged to have struck the woman with the stroller while trying to take it from her to stow in the plane's cargo hold. The woman was looking for a place to store it an overhead bin at the time.

There is no video of that part of the incident.

The men have a confrontation with the airline employee urging the passenger to "hit me."

He also tells the passenger, "you don't know what the story is." The passenger replies with, "I don't care what the story is, you almost hurt a baby."

American Airlines issued a statement saying they are investigating the incident and employee is not longer on duty.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.