Vendors and Spectators hopeful weather won't ruin Thunder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Despite the rain, cold and gloom, the 27th year of Thunder Over Louisville goes on. On Saturday morning, the riverfront in Jeffersonville was cold, and rain poured off the Lincoln Bridge.

“I have four shirts on three pants two pair of socks gloves a hat,” Gina Morris said.

Morris was the first person to lay down a tarp and lawn chairs north of the Ohio River on Saturday.

With her umbrellas and snacks, Morris knows her family will enjoy the next 15 hours leading up to the fireworks display.

“This is tradition, and you don't break tradition,” Morris said.

After attending Thunder for 17 years, Gina said watching the air show and fireworks on the Indiana side is stunning.

“The closer you are, you feel the explosions in your chest and they are so beautiful,” Morris said.

Vendors also like this spot in Jeffersonville for their food stalls.

“We are out here early, but we are actually down here setting up two three days in advance,” Eugene Schooler said.

Schooler is a food vendor. He has been in this location on Riverside Drive since thunder started in 1990.

“It is one of the greatest locations you can get down here the view for the fireworks and most of the guest this is where they venture through right here,” Schooler said.

Schooler prepped lemons for his food stall, saying he does not think the weather will stop large crowds from ordering lemonades.

“We are prepping for a little over 125,000 hopefully,” Schooler said.

Even if the rain stopped people from coming out early, Morris said that played to her advantage.

“I guess everyone else thought that the rain was going to be too much, so nobody else showed up because usually about this time there are other people so I'm just happy I got a great spot,” Morris said.

