Bill for congresswoman's shooting memorial fails in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - Lawmakers are walking away from a proposal to spend state money on a memorial to mark the 2011 shooting that targeted then-Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six people.
The proposal to spend $2.5 million over five years was approved by the House in February and had been sitting in two Senate committees, KOLD-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2pPs0IE).
The legislative session has not yet ended, but bills are no longer being heard in committee.
"This particular bill is dead for this legislative session," Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko said in an email.
The memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Jan. 8, 2011, shooting is planned for a park in downtown Tucson.
Crystal Kasnoff, executive director of the January 8th Memorial Foundation, said in March that the group would rely on private donations if it could not secure state funding. The foundation has not yet come up with the funds to complete construction of the memorial, which is estimated to be about $5 million.
Kasnoff said she is hopeful that pending legislation at the federal level will give the project naming rights as a national memorial and a listing with the National Park Service.
Rep. Todd Clodfelter, who sponsored the state legislation, was "disappointed" the bill did not make it out of committee. The proposal had faced opposition from people who thought the public money would be better spent elsewhere, he said.
"From the local perspective, there are conservative voters - my constituents - who are not thrilled with the concept," Clodfelter said.
There were contingencies in the legislation to assure that private funding for the project would be generated in its complete amount, Clodfelter said. The bill also required that funding for the project be returned to the state if the memorial was not deemed a national monument by 2023.
Jared Lee Loughner killed six people and injured Giffords and 12 others in the attack at a public event in Tucson. He was sentenced to life in prison.
___
Information from: KOLD-TV, http://www.kold.com/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>