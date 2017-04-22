KSP requests assistance finding Walmart robbery suspects

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 is investigating a male and female who are suspected of robbery from the Walmart on Factory Outlet Rd in Hanson, Kentucky.

On Saturday, April 22, a male and female entered the Walmart and was observed concealing merchandise while the other was a lookout.

Both individuals then left the store in what appears to be an older model Jeep Cherokee that is blue/gray in color.

KSP is requesting help in identifying both individuals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

