Murray State to host security conference

Patterns of Distinction – Security Matters will be held on April 27, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Murray State University. The annual conference in the Curris Center highlights the importance of security in small businesses.

Patterns of Distinction – Security Matters will be held on April 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Murray State University.

The annual conference in the Curris Center highlights the importance of security in small businesses. The Center for Telecommunications Systems Management (CTSM) and Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) are co-hosting the conference.

The keynote speakers at the conference include: Chris Sanders, founder of Applied Network Defense and the Rural Technology Fund; John Gilbert, Blake-Philips, LLC; and Ryan Green, RyGre Digital Marketing.

They will discuss cyber security best practices, how to recognize threats that will impact a small business, the need for state-level companies to defend small businesses and how hackers target small businesses.

The 11th annual TSM Awards Luncheon, sponsored by DEVsource, will be held at the conference. The luncheon speaker this year is Hood Harris, AT&T Kentucky. Harris will address the future of the internet and connectivity.

Awards will be presented to industry professionals, entrepreneurs, TSM alumni, faculty and staff. The awards include the John Williams Entrepreneurship Award, Dick Anderson Leadership Award, Dr. Gene Wells Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, Gary Brockway Faculty/Staff Excellence Award and TSM Distinguished Alumni Award.

New to the conference this year is a security tabletop exercise. Attendees will be given a real-life security breach situation to consider their existing response strategy.

The exercise will allow small business owners and employees to learn how to recognize security breaches and develop plans to secure their business before a potential security incident. It will be held after lunch from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Patterns of Distinction – Security Matters is a free conference and open to the public. Small businesses, IT professionals and security leaders are encouraged to attend.

For more information about the security conference or to register, please visit the Patterns of Distinction – Security Matters website at podsecuritymatters.com. Those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Lindsey Garland at lgarland@murraystate.edu or 270-809-3987.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.