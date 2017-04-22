Frito-Lay recalls some potato chips

Frito-Lay is recalling some potato chips because of fears of food poisoning. (Source: Frito-Lay)

(RNN) - Frito-Lay is recalling some potato chips amid concerns of salmonella in the seasoning causing food poisoning.

The recall concerns some Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips that were sold throughout the United States.

The company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Friday.

Salmonella can sometimes cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. In healthy peoople, the organism often causes abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Consumers are advised not to eat the products, which the company says to their knowledge have not caused any illnesses.

Frito-Lay can be phoned at 866-272-9393 for more information.

To be reimbursed, Frito-Lay says, consumers should have their product available and visit jalapenochiprecall.com.

The recalled products:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

