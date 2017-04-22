The Latest: Passenger says flight attendant nearly hit baby

HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on the confrontation on an American Airlines flight (all times local):
6 p.m.
A passenger on an American Airlines flight says a flight attendant who has since been grounded nearly hit a baby when he jerked a stroller away from a woman holding the child.
Olivia Morgan, an executive with an education-related nonprofit, tells the New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2pQ17V5 ) that she witnessed the episode take place before a Friday afternoon flight from San Francisco to Dallas.
Morgan says when she complained about the woman's treatment, the flight attendant pointed his finger in her face and yelled, "You stay out of it."
A video of the incident posted on Facebook shows the sobbing woman holding a small child and saying, "You can't use violence with a baby." A male passenger later got in a verbal confrontation with the flight attendant.
___
10:40 a.m.
American Airlines says it has grounded a flight attendant who got into a verbal confrontation with a passenger after the flight attendant took a baby stroller away from another passenger.
Spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the airline is looking into whether the male flight attendant violently took away the stroller from the female passenger just before she boarded a Friday flight from San Francisco to Dallas. He has been removed from duty in the meantime.
A video taken by a passenger and posted on Facebook shows the sobbing woman holding a small child and saying, "You can't use violence with baby."
Later, an unidentified male passenger confronts the flight attendant, telling him, "You do that to me and I'll knock you flat." The flight attendant responds with "Hit me. Bring it on."
The incident comes less than two weeks after video of a man being violently dragged off a United Express flight sparked widespread outrage.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
