UPDATE: KSP safely locates man out of Carlisle County, KY

At 6:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers located 30-year-old Dustin Lee Redmon in Paducah, Kentucky.

Mr. Redmon has been safely returned to his residence in Carlisle County, Ky

Officers with the KSP searched for the missing adult with a reported developmental disability.

Officials said Redmon was last seen around 3 p.m. on April 22, near Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah, Ky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.