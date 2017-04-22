LMPD Homicide Unit investigating after body found in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Homicide Unit has a new case, after a body was found in the 12000 block of Bearcamp Road.

The body was found Saturday afternoon around 12:00 p.m., according to a statement from LMPD.

It appears to be an Asian male in his 30's.

Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy before they release more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

