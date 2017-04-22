Golden State's Durant out for Game 3 against the Blazers

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls for a timeout during the first half in Game 2 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Oakla...

By ANNE M. PETERSONAP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Golden State's Kevin Durant won't play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a strained left calf.

It was the second game of the Warriors' first-round series with Portland that he has missed because of the injury. Golden State led the series 2-0.

The Warriors will also be without coach Steve Kerr because of an illness. Mike Brown will serve as acting coach.

Durant injured the calf in the third quarter of Sunday's Game 1 victory against the Trail Blazers, but said he's unsure how he did so. It then tightened up afterward.

He had 32 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 1 win before sitting out Game 2.

Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain), and Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain) were also out for the Warriors.

