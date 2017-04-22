'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56

Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
The newest star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame belongs to actor Chris Pratt.More >>
This is like returning from summer vacation and seeing who changed since the last time you saw them.More >>
Some beloved hangout shows are leaving Netflix in May, so get your quality time with J.D. and Turk, Bob and Tina, and Anthony Bourdain before they shuffle off the streaming service.More >>
Viola Davis, Leslie Jones and Donald Glover were among the figures on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 list.More >>
Comedian Louis C.K. is the top honoree of this year's Peabody Awards, taking home a pair of awards for his involvement in two shows.More >>
Your TV isn't smart enough! Why Roku's Premiere+ is the best way to streamMore >>
Amazon has you set on what to stream in May.More >>
May is a solid month for Hulu, with a number of great movies and TV series coming to the streaming service.More >>
Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, fans have been wondering when Star Wars would be added to the Disney theme parks, and now we have our first look at what's planned.More >>
A year after being green-lit, Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' is set to premiere this month and here's why you should watchMore >>
Comedian Charlie Murphy, best known for his uproarious stories about Rick James and Prince that became immortal Chappelle's Show sketches, has died, TMZ first reported. He was 57.More >>
