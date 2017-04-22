'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56

Erin Moran arrives at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

(RNN) - Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, published reports said.

She was found unresponsive at her Indiana home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She played Joanie Cunningham, the little sister of Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham, on the television situation comedy, which ran from 1974 - 1984.

Actor Henry Winkler, best known for playing Andrew Fonzarelli on Happy Days, tweeted in part that "now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth."

OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

After Happy Days, Moran starred in the spinoff sitcom Joanie Loves Chachi (1982 - 1983).

She made guest appearances on other television shows, including Diagnosis Murder, The Love Boat, The Bold and the Beautiful and Murder, She Wrote.

