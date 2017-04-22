Police investigating fatal NKY crash

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Florence, Kentucky Saturday night.

One person died in the crash on Dixie Highway near Totten Lane, at around 10 p.m., police said.

No word on what caused the crash.

Two others were transported to an area hospital. No word on their condition.

Dixie Highway is shut down for the investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story with the latest details.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.