'Happy Days' star found dead in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - 'Happy Days' star Erin Moran was found dead by Harrison County authorities Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4:00 p.m. according to a press release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Once on scene, they found Moran, 56, dead.

Moran was famous for her roles on 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi'.

An autopsy is pending.

No other information is known about the circumstances at this time.

