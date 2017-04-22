KSP looking for two robbery suspects

Kentucky State Police are looking for two people suspected of robbery from the Walmart in Hanson, Kentucky.

Troopers say a man and a woman walked into the store.

One stole items while the other was the lookout.

Authorities say both then left the store in what appears to be an older model Jeep Cherokee that is blue and gray in color.

If you know who these people are, call Kentucky State Police.

