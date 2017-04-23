Thunder Over Louisville 2017 a hit, despite rainy start

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville got a wet start on Saturday, deterring its usual large crowds from coming out early. However, as they day progressed, things seemed to turn around.

”This is my Christmas,” David Crowdus said. “It is. This is my Christmas.”

Crowdus has been to every single Thunder Over Louisville.

“I don't know how you can miss it if you live in Louisville,” Crowdus said. “I just don't understand it."

However, some people missed the event. Last year, patches of grass couldn’t be seen on the waterfront lawn, but there was plenty of space on Saturday. Many credited the less than desirable weather for the lower turnout.

”People are staying home, which isn't a bad thing because there's still toilet paper and hand sanitizer in the port-o-potty,” Angela Allen said.

There was plenty to see at the event on the ground, and the air.

”It's my first thunder,” Krsiti Sullivan said. “The planes are awesome. It's incredible.”

“We come for the air show pretty much every year, we're big airplane enthusiasts,” David Schultz.

However, Monica Mays comes for the finale.

”When all the fireworks go the ground shakes and vibrates your whole body vibrates,” Mays said.

The fireworks did not disappoint.

“I love the gold, the all gold, the little bursts of you know energy in the air,” Kate Schewe said. “I just love it.”

“The finale is just awesome every time,” Clay Hellyer said.

