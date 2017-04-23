Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

SPURS-GRIZZLIES

Tied at 2: Gasol lifts Grizzlies past Spurs 110-108 in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-108 Saturday night to even up their first-round series at 2-2.

The Grizzlies won despite blowing a 10-point lead with 7:38 left in regulation and 23 turnovers that San Antonio turned into 31 points.

Mike Conley set a franchise postseason record with 35 points, and Gasol finished with 16 points after shooting 5 of 12 for the game. He also had 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies overcame another postseason personal best from Kawhi Leonard who had 43 points. He rallied the Spurs by scoring the last 16 points of regulation, but missed a 21-footer short of the rim with James Ennis defending him just before the buzzer. Leonard tied it at 108 with 17 seconds left with a 3 from the left corner.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in San Antonio.

CUBS-REDS

Contreras' slam powers Arrieta, Cubs to 12-8 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) - Willson Contreras hit his first career grand slam and Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward added three-run shots on Saturday, powering the Chicago Cubs to a 12-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Jake Arrieta (3-0) returned to the mound where he threw his second career no-hitter last April 21 and struggled mightily at the outset, giving up two homers in the first inning. Chicago's offense pulled him through with another homer-heavy game at Great American Ball Park. Arrieta helped with an RBI triple.

In the series opener, Rizzo's three-run homer tied it with two outs in the ninth and set up a 6-5 win in 11 innings. He connected in the first inning on Saturday against left-hander Cody Reed (1-1), who was moved into the Reds' injury-depleted rotation. Contreras hit his grand slam in the second, which was Reed's final inning.

NASCAR-BRISTOL-XFINITY

Erik Jones makes it 2 straight this season with Xfinity win

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Erik Jones has back-to-back Xfinity Series victories after a win Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jones also won at Texas Motor Speedway on April 8. He was the defending race winner at Bristol from last year.

Jones won in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday, but he's shown strong speed in his Furniture Row Racing car all weekend in preparation for the Cup race on Sunday.

Ryan Blaney finished second - the same result he's had in all three Xfinity Series races he's entered.

"Three seconds this year, so that's getting old," Blaney said.

Daniel Suarez was third to give the JGR cars two spots in the top three. Xfinity Series leader Elliott Sadler was fourth.

Daniel Hemric won a $100,000 bonus from Xfinity as part of its Dash-4-Cash program. He finished fifth.

NASCAR-BRISTOL

Drivers trying to figure out the sticky Bristol surface

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - The moment practice ended at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kurt Busch climbed the steep banking of the concrete bullring. He checked the track temperature in several spots, then used his shoes to test the grip of the surface as he scuffed his way back down.

There's a sticky situation heading into Sunday's race in Thunder Valley, and it's causing fits for the drivers.

"It's tough to trust, it's tough to predict," said Busch, a five-time Bristol winner.

Bristol officials applied a VHT resin to the track surface that is intended to enhance grip. The TrackBite is much wider than it was last summer, when Bristol first tried it in August in an effort to make a stronger second lane. The top lane for years had been the preferred line, but the wider swath of VHT seems to have made the bottom of the track the place to be as drivers used limited practice time to prepare for Sunday.

Intermittent rain at Bristol has wiped out a ton of the notes drivers have gathered about the surface because every time they think they've figured out a lane, the showers wash off any tire rubber that's been accumulated. The Xfinity Series race was stopped for rain Saturday, hours after the Cup drivers had completed their final practice.

Should the top line fail to become appealing by race time, Bristol could revert to the way it once was - a one-lane track in which bumping a car out of the way was the only way to make a pass.

Kyle Busch led the field in Saturday's final practice.

