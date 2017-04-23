Mother accused of faking son's death

The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money. (Source: Carson City Sheriff’s Office/KOLO/CNN)

CARSON CITY, NV (KOLO/CNN) – A Nevada mother is facing felony fraud charges after authorities say she faked her son’s death.

Victoria Morrison, 31, was arrested April 14 after deputies found the son she said had died in a motel, alive and healthy.

Deputies say the mother is the mastermind behind a scheme that convinced the public and the boy, 10, himself that he was terminally ill.

The 10-year-old had been diagnosed with a treatable childhood illness more than a year ago, authorities say, but Morrison used embellished medical information to convince everyone the boy had leukemia.

Morrison even went so far as to announce on Facebook that the boy had died on April 8.

"She had a memorial service for her child. She had done everything to at least make it appear on the surface that the child had actually died,” said Carson City, NV, Sheriff Kenneth Furlong.

But the child wasn’t dead, and he didn’t even have leukemia.

"The child's life is not threatened whatsoever,” Furlong said.

Deputies made the discovery last Friday when a family friend grew suspicious.

The boy, his three siblings and their stepfather were all found in a Carson City motel.

"On a scale of one to bizarre, this one is bizarre,” Furlong said.

Deputies say this was a ploy to get money.

Morrison allegedly collected at least $2,000 on a GoFundMe, profiting off her son’s fake illness and fake death.

Authorities say Morrison was initially arrested for burglary and obstruction, but she now faces felony fraud charges.

The sheriff says she and others could face more charges as the investigation continues.

The boy and his siblings were released to child protective services.

