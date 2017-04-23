Fight between TX cashiers caught on video

The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help. (Source: Leonardo Balderas/KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A customer at a 99 Cents Only store caught a fight between employees on video.

Witness Leonardo Balderas says he was shopping with his mom and daughter when he saw two cashiers arguing with each other.

A woman identified only as Kodi, 20, asked the manager if she could take a break, Balderas says.

"She refused. The other black lady told her, 'You ain't going nowhere. You're a b.' The white lady told her, 'I'm going to show you a b,'" Balderas said.

Kodi went up to the other woman and grabbed her, Balderas says, and they both started swinging. Balderas recorded the fight on his phone.

"I see this on Facebook on Black Friday sales, you know? Maybe over shoe releases,” Balderas said.

As a customer tried to break the fight up, the unidentified cashier grabbed a bottle and hit Kodi in the face. Another customer, with a baby in one arm, managed to break the two apart.

Balderas says management stood around watching.

"Clearly, I left the video on so that other store owners can see what goes on when two employees have a dispute. Why not do something about it?" Balderas said.

Kodi’s mother says her daughter has a learning disability, autism and schizophrenia, and the other woman had been bullying her.

She says Kodi told management, but nothing was done.

So, Thursday, Kodi fought back. She sustained a gash over one eye.

Representatives for the 99 Cents Only stores say they have no comment on the incident.

Balderas says the company asked him to delete his video, even offering to pay him to take it down, but he’s refused because he says the fight was unacceptable.

"They're out there with the customers. They're out there working their butt off. But when there's a dispute and you don't do anything, that's what happens. So, I want that video to be an example to other people, other store owners,” he said.

Kodi’s mother says her daughter was fired, but the other woman involved is still on the job.

