IU police investigating two separate attempted abductions

Indiana University Police are investigating two incidents where female students said they were nearly forced into vehicles by strangers.(Source: Indiana University)

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Terrifying moments for some students at Indiana University. Indiana University Police are investigating two incidents where female students said they were nearly forced into vehicles by strangers.

Indiana University Police said the investigation is on-going; people can resume their normal routine but police advise that students and visitors remain vigilant and trust their instincts.

In the first incident, a female student said a man attempted to force her into his vehicle while she was walking along a path near the State Road 45/46 Bypass by Kaufman field sometime after midnight.

Police described the suspect as a black male, in his late 20's driving a newer model black Toyota sedan.

In the second separate incident, a female student that reported three white men in their 20's, driving an older model black Jeep Cherokee, attempted to force her into their vehicle while she was walking along the side path of Dunn Street near Gate 7. Police said the woman was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries.

You can help reduce the risk of victimization no matter where you are by watching out for the safety of yourself and others.

Police have a few recommendations in order to stay safe:

Be aware of your surroundings. It's much harder for someone to abduct you if you are watching out.

Stay sober. Attackers can target people using drugs or alcohol.

Watch out for one another. Don’t walk or bike alone at night.

If you see someone in trouble, safely intervene or call the police immediately.

