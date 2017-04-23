Just a minute: FIU baseball tops Marshall in a speedy finish

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - Who says baseball is slow?
Florida International and Marshall played for 69 seconds on Sunday morning, before FIU got a 4-3 victory. The Conference USA game was suspended Saturday night after fog rolled in with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
So the teams came back Sunday morning - and on the fourth pitch, FIU's Robert Garcia got Will Ray to ground to first for the final out.
Marshall got within one run in the ninth when FIU's Jack Schaaf lost Tommy Lane's routine fly to left in the fog. It became an RBI single, and play was suspended afterward.
FIU arrived at the ballpark around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Play resumed at 10:04 and FIU's JC Escarra stepped on the first-base bag for the final out at 10:05.
