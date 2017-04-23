Timmy Dunn to perform 'Kentucky Grown' in Jeffersonville, Louisville

Timmy Dunn performed 'Kentucky Grown' on Sounds of the City. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Timmy Dunn, an alternative country-rock musician from Henderson, KY is performing his new hit single, Kentucky Grown, at several shows in the Louisville area.

Kentucky Grown caught the attention of bourbon giant Maker's Mark. Company representatives attended a release party for the song in Madisonville. Maker's then created a special cocktail named after the song.

Timmy Dunn will be playing with his band at the following locations:

4/29 - Match Cigar Bar, Jeffersonville

5/13 - PBR, Louisville

6/24 - New Direction, Louisville

Dunn performed Kentucky Grown on Sounds of the City on April 21.

He has performed in a variety of places, including the United Kingdom. He also played a private birthday party for movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer's wife.

Timmy Dunn's music is available on iTunes, Google Play and all major music streaming sites.

