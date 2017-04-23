Timmy Dunn to perform 'Kentucky Grown' in Jeffersonville, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Timmy Dunn, an alternative country-rock musician from Henderson, KY is performing his new hit single, Kentucky Grown, at several shows in the Louisville area.
Kentucky Grown caught the attention of bourbon giant Maker's Mark. Company representatives attended a release party for the song in Madisonville. Maker's then created a special cocktail named after the song.
>> VIDEO: Timmy Dunn performs on Sounds of the City
Timmy Dunn will be playing with his band at the following locations:
Dunn performed Kentucky Grown on Sounds of the City on April 21.
He has performed in a variety of places, including the United Kingdom. He also played a private birthday party for movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer's wife.
Timmy Dunn's music is available on iTunes, Google Play and all major music streaming sites.
FOLLOW TIMMY DUNN
+ Facebook
+ Instagram
+ Twitter
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.