Teen girl shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North 38th Street, where they found a 17-year-old female who had been shot.

The shooting happened outside, according to police.

The teen was taken to Norton Children's Hospital; she is expected to survive.

The suspect in the shooting has not been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

