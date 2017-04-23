Teen girl shot in Shawnee neighborhood

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the 300 block of North 38th Street on Sunday. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North 38th Street, where they found a 17-year-old female who had been shot.

The shooting happened outside, according to police.

The teen was taken to Norton Children's Hospital; she is expected to survive.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD Homicide Unit investigating after body found in southwest Louisville

+ IU police investigating two separate attempted abductions

+ Fight between TX cashiers caught on video

The suspect in the shooting has not been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.