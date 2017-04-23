Veterans' Stories booth set up at Trifest in Henderson

The booth was set up by the National Veterans Memorial Organization (WFIE)

The Trifest in downtown Henderson always helps non-profits, but now it's helping our veterans too.

The National Veterans Memorial organization set up a "Veterans' Stories" booth on Main Street.

Any veteran who entered the booth was encouraged to write down their story of being a soldier.

The organization also sold memorabilia to raise money for their memorial.

Their goal was to educate the public about the struggles of being a veteran

The National Veterans Memorial has another similar event scheduled at Evansville's east side Walmart next Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. ?