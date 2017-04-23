Veterans' Stories booth set up at Trifest in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Veterans' Stories booth set up at Trifest in Henderson

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The Trifest in downtown Henderson always helps non-profits, but now it's helping our veterans too. 

The National Veterans Memorial organization set up a "Veterans' Stories" booth on Main Street.  

Any veteran who entered the booth was encouraged to write down their story of being a soldier.  

The organization also sold memorabilia to raise money for their memorial.  

Their goal was to educate the public about the struggles of being a veteran

The National Veterans Memorial has another similar event scheduled at Evansville's east side Walmart next Saturday. 

