Deadly shooting investigated at Park Hill housing complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a deadly shooting at the Park Hill housing complex Sunday.

The shooting was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Patton Court.

Police said the victim was found dead inside an apartment.

So far, no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

