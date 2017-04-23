Police responding to shooting at Park Hill housing complex - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)  - Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill housing complex.

The call came in just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court.

One person is dead at the scene, Metrosafe confirms. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

