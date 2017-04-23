Body recovered on Indiana side of Ohio River

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana Conversation Officers recovered a body from the Ohio River Sunday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

The body was recovered upstream of Silver Creek on the Indiana Side of the river.

Indiana DNR identified the body as being that of a man, but said they were withholding his identity pending family notification.

An autopsy was performed. They're waiting for toxicology results.

No other information is available at this time.

