Cards Land Enoch

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The U of L men's basketball program lost Matz Stockman...but it appears they have found his replacement. This afternoon, UCONN sophomore Steven Enoch committed to transfer to U of L. The 6-'11" center from Connecticut averaged three points and four rebounds last year. Missing five games due to injury. He will sit out the coming season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

