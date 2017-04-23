Authorities investigating shooting in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - One man was shot in Radcliff, Chief Cross of Radcliff PD confirms.

Police encountered that man while he was trying to get help.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

He was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and then flown to University of Louisville Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.