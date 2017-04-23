Authorities investigating shooting in Radcliff

One man was shot in Radcliff, Chief Cross of Radcliff PD confirms.More >>
Indiana Conversation Officers recovered a body from the Ohio River Sunday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill housing complex.More >>
Monday will be drier but clouds will linger, forcing us to wait till Tuesday for more widespread sunshine.More >>
A woman in Jeffersontown is asking for help locating some belongings of deep personal value. Items were stolen from her that have little monetary value, but great sentimental value as the items belonged to her late daughter.More >>
