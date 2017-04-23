LEADING OFF: MLB sorts out trouble in Baltimore, Minnesota

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). The gold-tinted hair of Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is seen as Perez walks up for an at-bat in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, April 21, 2017.

(AP Photo/Gail Burton). Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes walks off the field after being ejected for throwing at Manny Machado during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Baltimore. The Red Sox won 6-2.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Cincinnati.

(AP Photo/Gail Burton). Baltimore Orioles Manny Machado looks to the mound after a pitch was thrown near his head by Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Baltimore.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

___

PAY THE PRICE

Major League Baseball figures to be busy, sorting out possible penalties after the ill will at Camden Yards and Target Field over the weekend.

On Sunday, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was ejected after throwing a fastball behind the head of Baltimore star Manny Machado. Earlier in the series, Machado spiked Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia on an aggressive slide.

On Saturday in Minnesota, soon after Detroit's JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch, Tigers starter Matthew Boyd threw behind Miguel Sano and the benches cleared.

SPLASH

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo homered in three straight games over the weekend in Cincinnati. He now takes aim at PNC Park and the Allegheny River beyond the right field wall when Chicago visits Pittsburgh.

AILING

The Royals will see how star catcher Salvador Perez is feeling as he deals with a stiff neck. He missed two straight games over the weekend in Texas. Kansas City next visits the White Sox.

NICE START

Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer is 2-0 over four starts going into this outing at Baltimore. Last year, he tied James Shields for the major league lead in losses while going 9-19.

WELCOME BACK

Milwaukee right-hander Matt Garza is set to come off the disabled list and make his first start of the season when the Reds are at Miller Park. He's been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.