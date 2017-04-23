Suspect arrested in shooting of 17-year-old girl

One man was shot in Radcliff, Chief Cross of Radcliff PD confirms.More >>
One man was shot in Radcliff, Chief Cross of Radcliff PD confirms.More >>
A male juvenile is facing a first-degree Assault charge in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl Sunday.More >>
A male juvenile is facing a first-degree Assault charge in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl Sunday.More >>
A woman in Jeffersontown is asking for help locating some belongings of deep personal value. Items were stolen from her that have little monetary value, but great sentimental value as the items belonged to her late daughter.More >>
A woman in Jeffersontown is asking for help locating some belongings of deep personal value. Items were stolen from her that have little monetary value, but great sentimental value as the items belonged to her late daughter.More >>
Indiana Conversation Officers recovered a body from the Ohio River Sunday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed.More >>
Indiana Conversation Officers recovered a body from the Ohio River Sunday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill housing complex.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill housing complex.More >>