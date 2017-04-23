Suspect arrested in shooting of 17-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A male juvenile is facing a first-degree Assault charge in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl Sunday.

The 17-year-old male is facing that charge after he allegedly shot the female at 38th and Jewell Streets.

He was also arrested on a separate, additional charge of Wanton Endangerment First, Domestic Violence.

He's being housed at Jefferson County Youth Center.

The female's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

