Police encourage tip line, community weary of anonymity

A man was found shot and killed Sunday inside an apartment in the Algonquin neighborhood. It happened in the Park Hill Housing Complex, where one woman was killed and another was severely injured last Sunday.
Indiana Conversation Officers recovered a body from the Ohio River Sunday morning, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed.
One man was shot in Radcliff, Chief Cross of Radcliff PD confirms.
A male juvenile is facing a first-degree Assault charge in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl Sunday.
