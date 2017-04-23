Police encourage tip line, community weary of anonymity

A wave of violence has hit this neighborhood, but some neighbors fear retaliation if they speak up. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was found shot and killed Sunday inside an apartment in the Algonquin neighborhood. It happened in the Park Hill Housing Complex, where one woman was killed and another was severely injured last Sunday. A wave of violence has hit the community, but some neighbors fear retaliation if they try to speak up.

“I pray every time I hear a homicide,” George Fields, a community activist, said. “Lord, get us to that day where we come together and stand together and try and slow this down.”

Violent crime scenes are becoming a frequent site for Fields. He grew up in the neighborhood, and said his community is dealing with monsters.

“Three real big beasts,” Fields said. “We have economical, we have the drug epidemic, and we have violence and guns. Kids are getting access to artillery our authorities don't have.”

In this, LMPD’s most recent homicide, like so many others, they are looking for suspects.

“Not everyone wants to be seen talking with the police,” Alicia Smiley, LMPD spokesperson said. “We fully understand that.”

Authorities have a way around talking face to face with police. Their anonymous tip line is 574-LMPD.

“Use that anonymous tip line,” Smiley said. “There is a reason for it to be anonymous. So you can keep yourself safe, while at the same time making sure people who are the criminal element in your neighborhood are also being apprehended.”

“Here's the hard part on that,” Fields said. “It's easy to say, but it's hard for them to trust that.”

Fields said retaliation looms over people who speak up.

“I can sense the fear and I can see it,” Fields said. “I can sense it, so basically what I try to do is get them one on one.”

Fields gets his one-on-one time by coming down to scenes and visiting troubled communities. His hope is to gain trust in his fearful neighbors and take that information to police.

“If I get one, I did good for that day,” Fields said.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation should call 574-LMPD.

