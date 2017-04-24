Diallo Declares for the NBA Draft - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Diallo Declares for the NBA Draft

By Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter
LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE)  The term one and done usually means one year and done, not a semester.  But 6'5" UK freshman, Hamidou Diallo may be doing just that.  He has entered his name into the draft, but hasn't hired an agent.  Diallo came to U-K in January from a prep school, but never played in a game.

