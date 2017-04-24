UofL Women Lose Three Players

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) While the U of L men are adding players, the U of L women are dealing with defections. On Saturday, the team announced that two time all A-C-C second team member, Mariyah Moore was transferring. On Sunday, two more players, freshman Ciera Johnson and sophomore Brianna Jones are also leaving. Johnson started in seven games averaging four points. Jones saw action in all 43 games this season.

