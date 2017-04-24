Latest Indiana sports

CAVALIERS-PACERS

James helps Cavs hold off Pacers, earn sweep into 2nd round

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - LeBron James made a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left Sunday and the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on for a 106-102 series-clinching victory at Indiana.

James finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds as he became the first player under the current playoff format to win 21 straight first-round games. He also set a league record with his 10th career playoff sweep.

It sure wasn't easy. After taking a 96-83 lead with 9:29 to go, the Cavs found themselves in a 102-100 deficit with 1:31 left.

But James answered with the go-ahead 3-pointer and Cleveland sealed the win on James' free throw with 1 second left.

Lance Stephenson scored 22 points and Paul George added 15 but missed a 3-pointer that could have forced overtime in the closing seconds. It's the first time the Pacers have lost a series 4-0 in their NBA history.

MOTOGP-AUSTIN

Marquez wins 5th straight MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Spain's Marc Marquez won his fifth consecutive MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday and the series got a new season leader in Italy's Valentino Rossi.

Marquez earned his 30th career MotoGP win and his ninth in a row on American soil dating back to 2013.

The victory also gets the Repsol Honda rider back into the season title chase. Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who won the first two races of the year, crashed early and didn't finish. With Vinales out, teammate Rossi took over the top spot with a second-place finish that made him the points leader as the series heads to Europe.

Marquez started from pole position. Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa grabbed the early lead through the first turn at the start and held it until Marquez passed him with 13 laps to go in the 21-lap race.

INDYCAR-ALABAMA

Newgarden wins for Team Penske at Barber Motorsports Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Josef Newgarden kept Team Penske on top at Barber Motorsports Park with his second Alabama win in three years.

The new Penske driver didn't allow Scott Dixon an opening over the final stretch to give Chevrolet its first win of the season Sunday in the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Newgarden was overshadowed by his own teammates coming into the race. Pole sitter Will Power, Helio Castroneves and defending champion Simon Pagenaud were the top three qualifiers after small Honda teams won the first two races. Pagenaud was third and Castroneves fourth.

Newgarden moved to the front for the first time when Power was forced to pit with a tire issue with 12 laps to go.

Current Penske drivers have won six times in the 90-lap, 207-mile race. Dixon has five second-place finishes.

NASCAR-BRISTOL POSTPONED

Rain washes out NASCAR race at Bristol until Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - NASCAR has postponed the Monster Energy Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway because of heavy rain that is not expected to let up on Sunday.

The race was pushed until Monday at 1 p.m.

Weather has been a problem all weekend at Bristol, where Friday qualifications were washed out. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series race had a lengthy stoppage for rain.

Cup points leader Kyle Larson will start on the pole next to Chase Elliott.

Bristol officials this year applied a VHT resin to the track surface that is intended to enhance grip. But the nonstop rain has washed away most of the tire rubber accumulated through three practice sessions.

It's unclear if both the preferred bottom lane and top line will work on Monday. If only one lane works, it could turn into a throwback Bristol race in which bumping is the only way to pass a car.

KENTUCKY DERBY-ALBARADO

Broken ankle to keep jockey Robby Albarado out of Ky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jockey Robby Albarado will miss the Kentucky Derby after breaking his left ankle in a riding accident at Keeneland.

Albarado was scheduled to ride J Boys Echo for trainer Dale Romans in the Derby on May 6th.

He got hurt after his horse stumbled at the start of a race Sunday at Keeneland, unseating Albarado on the turf. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays and further evaluation.

Agent Rob Ebanks says Albarado will be sidelined for some time.

Romans tweeted Sunday: "A miracle it wasn't worse. Wishing best to Robby Albarado, his health is 1st."

The trainer says he will discuss replacing Albarado with the horse's ownership.

J Boys Echo won the Gotham Stakes and finished fourth in the Blue Grass, his last start before the Derby.

