Celebrity guest list for Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The celebrity guest list for the 29th annual Derby Eve Barnstable Brown Gala was announced Monday.



The many celebrity guests will include:

• Tom Brady

• Kid Rock

• Tracy Morgan

• Katie Couric

• Larry David

• Kacey Musgraves

• Aaron Rodgers

• Sammy Hagar

• Richie Sambora

• Harry Connick Jr.

• Brian McKnight

• Maren Morris (Grammy-winning country artist)

• Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)

• Kix Brooks (Brooks & Dunn)

• Justin Hartley (This is Us)

• Boyz II Men

• Rickie Fowler (PGA Tour golfer)

• Brooks Koepka (PGA Tour golfer)

• Justin Thomas (PGA Tour golfer)

• Jimmy Walker (PGA Tour golfer)

• Johnny Gill

• Montgomery Gentry

• Orianthi

• Stephen Amell

• Josh Henderson

• Travis Tritt

• Terri Clark

• Cam (Grammy-nominated country music artist)

• Clay Walker

• Giada De Laurentiis

• Chrishell Stause

• Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke

• Jordan Smith (The Voice)

• Taylor Dayne

• Joey Fatone

• Bode Miller

• Mary Wilson

• Randall Cobb (Green Bay Packers)

• Jay Gruden (NFL head coach)

• Wes Welker (former All-Pro NFL player)

• Matt Cassel (Tennessee Titans)

• Mike Vrabel (Houston Texans)

• Larry Izzo (Houston Texans)

• Rob O'Neill (Decorated U.S. Navy Seal)

• Larry Birkhead

• Justin Cornwell (Training Day)



“Our 29th year is going to be extraordinary,” said Patricia Barnstable Brown who hosts the annual party with her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable at Patricia's home in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood. “It will be one for the history books.”



The celebrity-packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $13 million to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Research Center at the University of Kentucky over the past ten years.



This year's gala will be held on Friday, May 5.



WAVE 3 News will broadcast live from the Barnstable Brown Gala during our galas special airing the same night beginning at 9 p.m.

