Celebrity guest list for Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala announced

The celebrity-packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $13 million to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Research Center at the University of Kentucky over the past ten years. This will be the 29th year for the party.More >>
You'll have the best chance of a lot of blue sky the more north or west you are today.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
How well do you know WAVE 3 News anchorwoman Shannon Cogan?More >>
A man was found shot and killed Sunday inside an apartment in the Algonquin neighborhood. It happened in the Park Hill Housing Complex, where one woman was killed and another was severely injured last Sunday.More >>
