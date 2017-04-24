'Happy Days' star Erin Moran remembered in Corydon as 'friendly,' 'outgoing'

Those who knew her said Moran frequented the O'Charley's in Corydon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - People in Harrison County, Indiana who knew Erin Moran say the former Happy Days star was loved.

Moran, who played Richie Cunningham's kid sister Joanie on the hit 1970s and 80s sitcom and its spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi, was found dead Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

The cause of death has not been released. Autopsy results are pending.

The former child star had been living in Harrison County for the last several years. Friends there said she was a regular at the O'Charley's restaurant in Corydon.

"She was a great person," Amanda Richard said. "She was really outgoing when she would come in here. She would brighten your day up within seconds of seeing her. As soon as you'd see her, I'd smile. I'd get all these feelings inside. I was so happy to see her."

Moran was 56 years old.

