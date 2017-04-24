Disabled semi slows NKY commute into Downtown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Disabled semi slows NKY commute into Downtown

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
www.ohgo.com www.ohgo.com
RICHWOOD, KY (FOX19) -

The drive from Northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati is taking longer than usual Monday morning.

A broken-down semi tractor trailer is blocking the right two lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 near Mt. Zion Road. 

Delays are stacking up as vehicles merge into the left lanes.

Detour by taking Dixie Highway, but expect heavier traffic there as well.

An accident also is slowing the drive on northbound I-71 coming out of the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati. 

Watch for delays as you merge into westbound Fort Washington Way.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly