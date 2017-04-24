Disabled semi slows NKY commute into Downtown

The drive from Northern Kentucky into downtown Cincinnati is taking longer than usual Monday morning.

A broken-down semi tractor trailer is blocking the right two lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 near Mt. Zion Road.

Delays are stacking up as vehicles merge into the left lanes.

NB 71/75 slow from Richwood north due to broken down semi/ acc. rt lanes blocked up to 38 min. to Down town; pic.twitter.com/uEqGEIXrac — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) April 24, 2017

Detour by taking Dixie Highway, but expect heavier traffic there as well.

An accident also is slowing the drive on northbound I-71 coming out of the Lytle Tunnel in downtown Cincinnati.

Watch for delays as you merge into westbound Fort Washington Way.

