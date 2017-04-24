Panera doubling restaurants with delivery service

(CNN) - Bread isn't the only thing rising at Panera Bread - so it its payroll.

The company said it plans to hire 10,000 workers as well as more than double the number of restaurants that deliver.

Those new positions will include drivers and in-store employees.

At the end of 2016, about 15 percent of its locations delivered, but by the end of this year, Panera hopes that number will be 35 to 40 percent.

Panera said it's also rolling out new tracking technology so customers can track their delivery driver's location on a map.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.