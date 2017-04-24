Clifton Center confirms it will close in December after 22 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Clifton Cultural Center will close after more than 22 years at the end of 2017 so its landlord, St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, can re-purpose the former school building.

According to a news release from the Clinton Center issued Monday, the Center, located at 2117 Payne Street in the Clifton neighborhood, will continue to serve as "a welcoming, inclusive, eclectic performance and conference facility" through December 31, 2017.

"The Center has been an important hub for arts, culture and education in our community - open to all," Clifton Center Board Chair Don Burch said. "We are disappointed that it is coming to an end."

Holy Trinity Church in St. Matthews plans to use the building on the St. Frances of Rome campus to create a theater and arts center that can be used by Holy Trinity School and other schools in the archdiocese, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The Clifton Center has become a cultural gathering place in the heart of the Frankfort Avenue corridor. In addition to Clifton Center presentations, the building hosts hundreds of events each year in its role as a rental facility, including conferences, business meetings, art shows, weddings and receptions of all kinds.

"The Clifton Center began in 1994 as a nonprofit partnership between leaders from St. Frances of Rome, the Clifton neighborhood and community cultural leaders to bring new life and vitality to the Frankfort Avenue area through cultural events," the release states.

The Center's mission has received support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kentucky Arts Council, Metro Louisville, Brown-Forman, D.D. Williamson, and many other foundations, corporations and individuals.

The Clifton Center will celebrate the 25th Taste of Frankfort Avenue on August 13 with proceeds designated to complete the Center's mission for the rest of the year.

