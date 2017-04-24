Clifton Center confirms it will close in December after 22 years

The Archdiocese of Louisville is the Clifton Center's landlord. According to a statement from the archdiocese, Holy Trinity Church in St. Matthews plans to use the building on the St. Frances of Rome campus to create a theater and arts center.More >>
The Archdiocese of Louisville is the Clifton Center's landlord. According to a statement from the archdiocese, Holy Trinity Church in St. Matthews plans to use the building on the St. Frances of Rome campus to create a theater and arts center.More >>
People in Harrison County, Indiana who knew Erin Moran say the former Happy Days star was loved.More >>
People in Harrison County, Indiana who knew Erin Moran say the former Happy Days star was loved.More >>
The shooting was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Patton Court.More >>
The shooting was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Patton Court.More >>
The celebrity-packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $13 million to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Research Center at the University of Kentucky over the past ten years. This will be the 29th year for the party.More >>
The celebrity-packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated approximately $13 million to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Research Center at the University of Kentucky over the past ten years. This will be the 29th year for the party.More >>
Happy Days star Erin Moran was found dead by Harrison County authorities Saturday afternoon.More >>
Happy Days star Erin Moran was found dead by Harrison County authorities Saturday afternoon.More >>